The other Grand Prix is coming back

Save this date: 19 November 2022. It’s a one-day offroad racing spectacular that will attract the fastest drivers in the sport, a defiant ‘salute’ to the Covid lockdowns that have held New Zealand in suspended animation for two years.

The 2022 New Zealand Offroad Grand Prix evokes a series of similar events held on the old Grand Prix course at Te Atatu, over the hill from the long defunct Footrot Flats theme park.

Organisers say the inspiration for the new event is drawn from the runaway success of the original 1990s version and also from the events organised last century in the USA by the originator of stadium short course racing, Mickey Thompson.

It will be held on the edge of the biggest population centre in New Zealand at Counties-Manukau club’s purpose-designed stadium track in Manukau.