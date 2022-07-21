Klinks Fencing Tauranga Secures Bunnings Mount Maunganui

Bunnings Warehouse in Mount Maunganui has recently completed a much-needed extension, putting their yard undercover. Being a yard, it does not need to be a complete warehouse structure.

They installed a roof to give their timber and materials weatherproof storage, however, this meant they needed security fencing and gating for that yard area.

Bunnings in Mount Maunganui needed this to be done quickly to secure their property. Klinks Fences and Decks in Tauranga were approached for the job on short notice.

Despite having a busy schedule, the team at Klinks got stuck in and smashed it out in a couple of days.

The fence was joined into existing fencing due to neighbouring commercial properties to the yard.

It required fence posts welded in place and security chain-linked fencing was installed, featuring a couple of runs of barbed wire at the top for added security.

The team at Klinks are looking forward to doing stage 2 and 3 of the warehouse extension.