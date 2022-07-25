Is Your Home Ready For Winter?

As temperatures decrease, energy use, prices, and waste increase. With the growing awareness of the need to reduce our carbon footprint, it makes sense for homeowners to examine strategies to create more energy efficiency in their houses.

A house can lose up to 30% of its heat via its windows alone. This is due to the fact that glass is not naturally insular. The more windows there are in a house, the more energy is lost. As a homeowner, you’ll most likely need to run your heating system at a greater temperature and/or for longer periods of time.

What Is Condensation?

Condensation is another issue homeowners can face in wintertime. Condensation is a natural phenomenon whereby liquid water is shed from the air when it is cooled. We see this outdoors as dew, and indoors as condensation forming on cold surfaces.

Why Does Condensation Happen On Window Glass?

Glass is an efficient thermal conductor. This means that when outside conditions are cold, the indoor glass surface temperature also gets cold, it is often closer to the outside temperature than the inside temperature. The warm air inside the home is drawn rapidly through the glass away from the indoor surface, As this warmer air gets comes into contact with the cold glass, the dew point is triggered and condensation results.

Upgrading your windows to double glazing can result in benefits that include greater control over condensation, noise reduction, solar safety and summer comfort.

