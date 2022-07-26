Packaging Products Custom Box

Don't settle for inexpensive, one-size-fits-all boxes that never fit your items and simply come apart. A new feature from Packaging Products has just been released.

Introducing our box logo printing service, we can print a full-colour image of your logo onto any of our current selection of cardboard boxes, standard size or die-cut. This includes our best-selling rectangular hinged lid die-cut gift boxes. Your logos can be printed up to 300mm x 1000mm using our special inkjet printers.

Like your logo, branded packaging is an important component of communicating your brand's message. It's a tactic that aids in marketing, brand identity, and improving the customer experience in addition to improving the aesthetics of your items. Your packaging is the first impression a buyer will have of your brand before they see and experience your goods. As a result, it is a vital touchpoint for developing a relationship with your consumer, as well as an extension of your brand experience.

This is the first of its kind in New Zealand so get in touch with Packaging Products today to see how your logo can come to life on your packaging.