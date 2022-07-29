DAQ Hardware Supporting Next-Generation Research And Development

Data acquisition (DAQ) hardware is not exactly new technology. In fact, DAQ hardware can be traced all the way back to the 1960s, when IBM developed the first computer solely aimed at collecting and analysing large amounts of data. The exponential developments made in technology since then have, however, meant that DAQ hardware is now far better equipped to process ever-increasing amounts of data.

For the layperson, there is little need to invest in DAQ hardware. But companies across almost all sectors, as well as researchers in various academic fields, know that high-quality DAQ hardware is essential for their research and development (R&D) initiatives. This is because DAQ hardware crucially converts analogue data collected through the likes of sensors and signals into usable digital information.

Responsive hardware that is well-equipped to process large amounts of data is now supporting a whole new generation of practical- and theoretical-phase R&D. From better assessing equipment to ensure timely maintenance to monitoring processes to streamline things like supply chain management, the ability to collect and analyse great amounts of data in real-time is increasingly aiding industry to grow and become agile in addressing and correcting issues.

Two fields of R&D that are particularly benefitting from improved DAQ hardware are education and medicine, as the technology allows for greater amounts of data to be gleaned from a wider sample. The ability to increase sample size means that both hypotheses and practical solutions can be tested, with greater generalisability of the results. The outcome is that (future) treatments and solutions are likely to offer far more accurate and meaningful real-world contributions.

As R&D continues to move the world forward across various industries, precise data collection will remain crucial for social and technical improvements. Accurate Big Data analysis will also prove increasingly necessary for problem-solving in an ever-digitised world.