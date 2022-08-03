Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady to firmer against the main trading currencies. Western world inflation rates are very high. The management of the excess of printed money is creating problems for the economists who are trying to manage the inflationary effects.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are mostly steady to firmer for the coming week with some minor intercompany adjustments. World food shortages are becoming evident.

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices are steady with most processors confident of a strong payout. Predictions of a $9 to $10 payout remain and early production indications suggest a slow start following a difficult autumn and winter.