Union launches to protect NZ'ers against covid mandates

For $5 a week for waged workers and $2.50 a week for unwaged, people can be assured that they will have free legal representation, including representation at mediation, should they have any difficulties in the workplace or dealing with government agencies. In recent years increasing mandates in the workplace, in response to the perceived risk of covid, has created a backlog in the employment court.

Lawyer Liz Lambert, founder of Union 8, has spent the past few years being at the forefront of this litigation. She claims many employers settle at mediation however these settlements are typically then put under 'non disclosure agreements' so the dollar amount cannot be discussed. Suffice to say, Lambert claims it is normally worth the effort for employees to stand against the injustice.

"It's just not acceptable that people are having their income put at risk because of mandates being forced on industry sectors that we are not seeing overseas. Eight countries have now deemed the covid vaccine to be a bio-weapon and most have dropped all mandates except New Zealand" says Liz.

Tracy Lynch of the Tui Law Counsel says "in the Commonweath Games we were the only country wearing masks. In this global economy that we are supposed to be a part of our leaders instead seem to be discriminating against us and causing division between nations."

Liz Lambert offers free zoom meetings on her Section 83 facebook page to educate workers (and non workers) about their rights and the issues that present and is in the process of writing a collective agreement. This will include a clause forbidding medical interference with workers bodies.

"We are proud to be supporting Number 8 Workers Union of New Zealand and New Zealanders and encourage everyone to join and take a stand against what many New Zealanders do not agree with. This is one insurance policy that, in the current covid climate, is not only essential but for some people paying dividends. Liz Lambert really is a modern day super-hero saving people from danger, especally considering the growing body of scientific evidence that raises concerns about these practises" says Debbie Swanwick Director of Ministry for Families.

If you are interested in joining Number 8 Workers Union of New Zealand you can sign up online

https://number8.org.nz

