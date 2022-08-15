Agsafe Weekly Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed against the main trading currencies. There are indications that inflation is easing around the world and oil and some food commodities have fallen 15% to 30% over the last 2-weeks.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums but there has been a slight lift in the latest auction.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are mostly firmer for the coming week with increases across the range of animals. The venison prices are strong as the new season gets underway.

Dairy Prices: International food prices are still under pressure and demand for dairy commodities remain strong in spite of the recent easing at the g/DT. Early season milk production is slightly behind last season to date, but true indications will not be evident until mid September.

The hours of sunshine are increasing & grass growth rates will be increasing. We are 4 weeks away from the point where the pasture cover is at its lowest which is when the daily grass growth rates begin to exceed the stock requirements. Redo the feed budget to double check the feeding plans through to 30th September. Supplements are expensive and Urea is still a cheap option (?).

