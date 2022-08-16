Men's underwear designed for the male anatomy? It's about time

It’s a common lament in female circles that bras are uncomfortable. While this may be true, women have, for decades, been provided with countless options to choose from, and with correct measurements and some trial and error are generally able to find a bra that suits their specific anatomy and which, if not wholly comfortable, at least offers sufficient breathability and support with minimal cutting or chafing. The same cannot be said for men’s underwear.

Between the three main options available to men – namely briefs, boxers, or boxer briefs – none fully offer both support and breathability, making it necessary for men to choose which of these two vital functions to sacrifice. It has only been in more recent years that ball hammock underwear (also known as ball pouch underwear) has come to the fore and is proving a gamechanger with respect to providing better underwear options to men – much in the same way that the bra has been for women.



Ball hammock underwear is the first to shape men’s underwear according to the actual male anatomy by accepting that men’s genitals should be treated as unique from the rest of their bodies. The hammock or pouch, thus, deliberately and separately supports the scrotal area, thereby ensuring a lower temperature and better breathability, which aids with promoting both sperm health and lowering chafing. There is also less risk of discomfort, need for constant readjustment, or fear of embarrassing accidental ‘escape artistry’. By enabling both better support as well as breathability, it’s likely that ball hammock underwear will become the frontrunner in the future of men’s underwear.



Considering the comfort, health advantages, and overall improved aesthetics offered by ball pouch underwear, it’s a wonder it’s taken the industry so long to provide men with underwear that suitably takes their anatomy into account.