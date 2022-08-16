Men's underwear that's finally meeting the anti chafing mark

It used to be that if men wanted to avoid chafing, they would have to don a pair of briefs. But, while good for support, briefs can often result in increased heat and moisture, which limits their anti chafing properties. They are also not always very comfortable or breathable, and can potentially trap in unpleasant odours. For a more breathable option, men could choose boxers. However, these offer little in the way of actual support, and their excess material can result in greater chafing.



Thankfully, boxer briefs with ball pockets seem to finally be addressing these issues and enabling men to move about more comfortably. However, there are still some things men need to consider before settling on the best underwear for anti chafing purposes. One primary consideration is the material from which the underwear is made. For best anti chafing results, men should choose a natural, moisture-wicking material like bamboo, which is soft, but still durable and malleable enough to respond effectively to movement, and which can be washed regularly without losing its structure.



Other considerations for the best results in anti chafing underwear include choosing between ball pockets, pouches, or hammocks, as well as the length of the leg section – with hammocked, longer-leg boxer briefs tending to provide the greatest support and best anti chafing solutions.

Thanks to developments in underwear design, there are now numerous options available for men to choose from to ensure both optimal support and to lower their risk of chafing. However, underwear type and design can only go so far. Men should also ensure that they wash their underwear regularly; and in cases where underwear has been subjected to moisture in the form of sweat or otherwise, men should change into a clean, dry pair as soon as possible to prevent chafing from occurring.