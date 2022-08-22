Colourful and unique – that's what the soon-to-be-hitched want in their 2023 wedding cakes

AUCKLAND

Post-pandemic weddings promise to amp up the celebrations as the New Zealand 2022/23 summer wedding season approaches. Some of the more popular trends for the season include 80s-inspired dress designs, alternative forms of reception entertainment, and a focus on sustainability. But the biggest shift is certainly in the move towards vibrant, multi-colour affairs that are unique and perhaps even edge towards the flamboyant.

As such, rich colours like reds, purples, oranges, and yellows promise to be the order of the day for everything from flowers to bridesmaid dresses. And wedding cakes are no exception, with companies like Celebration Cakes increasing their colourful cake delivery in Auckland. Cakes covered in real flowers like bright red roses or colourful fruits like oranges are also increasing in popularity and are likely to become a mainstay into 2023.

Part of this push towards colour has to do with a desire to create an overall playful and unique experience for the marrying couple and their guests – inspired predominantly by a wish to forget the muted, often online, ceremonies that took place during the pandemic. And this craving for uniqueness extends not only to bold colour choices but to cake flavours, with tropical flavours like coconut seeing a high number of orders. Red velvet also remains popular, thanks to its rich tone; and guests are also likely to be surprised by cake flavours that are rather less associated with weddings – like peanut butter and coffee.

For those couples based in or near Auckland and who are planning their weddings for the coming season, but who have yet to make a final decision as to their cake, it’s necessary to hone down their options and place their orders so as to be sure that their one-of-a-kind cake is ready for their special day.