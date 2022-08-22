OnGuard Security Supporting Safety in Hamilton & Waikato

HAMILTON

ONGUARD Security is a locally owned and operated security business with over two decades of industry experience. They are based in Ngahinapouri, near Hamilton, and operate throughout Waikato.

OnGuard supply, install and maintain alarm & security camera systems for businesses, farms, schools, and homes in Hamilton and Waikato. They also provide alarm monitoring services with their industry leading 24/7 response centre and rapid guard response.

"We design all of our systems to suit our client’s needs, whether it be your family home or rental property right up to high level access control systems for a commercial buildings. Not everyone needs a new alarm system so we also repair and service any existing alarm to ensure your system is always working at its best."