Christchurch Charity Drive For Flooding Victims in Nelson/Marlborough Region

A Christchurch based charity is launching an appeal to help Kiwis affected by the flooding and landslips at the top of the South Island.

New Zealand Gifts of Love and Strength (NZGOLAS) is collecting cards - both bought and handmade - containing handwritten messages and knitted tiny hearts and worry worms that will fit inside the card’s envelope, as a permanent keepsake. Small packets of lollies, snacks and chocolate are also being sought.

Charity founder, Vicki Parker says the cards and gifts will be heading up north in around three weeks.

“The reason for that timeframe is because we understand from experience the importance of letting victims know they are still being thought of once volunteers and civil defence leave, and they start the next part of the recovery which is dealing with insurance and councils. We did this with the baking army for the Mid Canterbury floods and received numerous messages from the farmers thanking us for still thinking of them,” says Vicki.

NZGOLAS has once again connected with former Lions District Governor, Helen Williams, with whom they worked closely during the Christchurch Mosque attacks.

“Lions has excellent community connections and relationships in the affected regions which will help us to distribute the items to those who have been most badly affected. The Student Volunteer Army has also approached us to see how they can assist and will be collecting items from our collection points around town,” says Vicki.

Collection points include New Worlds at Preston's, Fendalton and Ilam; Lyttelton Supervalue; Community Hubs at Hornby and St Albans; Paper Plus New Brighton; Silver Boutique at Bishopdale; Rangi-Ruru Girls' School Boarding House; and there are new collection points being set up every day.

Vicki Parker says they’d love to hear from any schools or retirement homes that would like to be involved.

She asks that they please email her on giftsofloveandstrength@gmail.com or follow the Facebook page for further updates. https://www.facebook.com/nzgiftsofloveandstrength

Please contact Vicki Parker on 0274388149 for more information