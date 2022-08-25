Klinks Decks Builders Appoint Growth and Development Team leader

TAURANGA

<p><a href="https://www.klinks.co.nz/deck-builders-tauranga">Tauranga Deck Builders</a>, Klinks, have appointed Craig Roughton to the role of team leader with a special focus on the growth and development of each team member.</p> <p>Owner, Josh Klinkenberg, recruited Roughton, who joined Klinks earlier this year, and is primarily involved in deck building, fence construction, and landscaping.</p> <p>The growth and development focus includes Roughton meeting individually with each team member every quarter to discuss their overall wellbeing, and also their progress on goals set at the previous meeting.</p> <p>The goals are future focussed and give room for the team member to express how they would like to see their career develop within Klinks. It is recognised that these goals are beneficial for the employee as well as the company overall, and contributes to a highly motivated team.</p> <p>Roughton is excited to see how pursuing wellbeing and mutually beneficial goals will advance the company, and add value to customers.</p>