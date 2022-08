There are many reasons it is important to think about changing locks in your new home to keep you and your family safe from unwanted intruders and break-ins. Unless you have bought a freshly built home, you don’t know who might have a copy of the keys to your house.

Rekeying is a cheap and easy way to ensure only you and the people you trust have access to your new home. Armstrong Security is a great choice for rekeying your locks.