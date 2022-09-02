infonews.co.nz
Auctus are a Xero Awards New Zealand 2022 finalist! Auctus are a Xero Awards New Zealand 2022 finalist! CREDIT: XERO

Auctus are Xero Awards New Zealand 2022 finalist

Friday 2 September 2022, 4:28PM
By Duoplus
HAMILTON

Chartered Accountants and business advisory Auctus are Xero Awards New Zealand 2022 finalists in the Large Accounting Partner of the Year category.

This award recognises a New Zealand based Xero accounting partner who leads the way with Xero and has achieved significant success.

Xero use the following criteria for assessing nominations:

  • Xero knowledge and education: You demonstrate continued learning by remaining certified and staying up to date with Xero announcements and product releases.
  • Xero products and Xero practice tools: You demonstrate how the practice makes good use of one or more Xero products and/or Xero practice tools.
  • Innovation: You deliver effective value-added services and lead the way on industry changes.
  • App solutions: You use apps to boost productivity and provide additonal value to clients.
  • Marketing strategy: You show a commitment to raising awareness of the benefits of Xero.

Awards will be announced 10 Noveber 2022.

Congratulation Auctus - this is well deserved recognition for consistet and sustained efforts to be leaders in this sector.

 

