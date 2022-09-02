Auctus are Xero Awards New Zealand 2022 finalist

HAMILTON

Chartered Accountants and business advisory Auctus are Xero Awards New Zealand 2022 finalists in the Large Accounting Partner of the Year category.

This award recognises a New Zealand based Xero accounting partner who leads the way with Xero and has achieved significant success.

Xero use the following criteria for assessing nominations:

Xero knowledge and education: You demonstrate continued learning by remaining certified and staying up to date with Xero announcements and product releases.

Xero products and Xero practice tools: You demonstrate how the practice makes good use of one or more Xero products and/or Xero practice tools.

Innovation: You deliver effective value-added services and lead the way on industry changes.

App solutions: You use apps to boost productivity and provide additonal value to clients.

Marketing strategy: You show a commitment to raising awareness of the benefits of Xero.

Awards will be announced 10 Noveber 2022.

Congratulation Auctus - this is well deserved recognition for consistet and sustained efforts to be leaders in this sector.