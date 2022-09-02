Seven Best Practices for Debt Management

Whilst debt is not a word anyone wants to be associated with, it can

be less intimidating with an effective plan.

Here are seven practices that can help:

1. Know Your Numbers

Have a clear visual of what money is coming and going

through your accounts. Management Accounting can come

in handy; you will gain professional insight into how to best

manage your debt.

2. Analyse Your Situation

Forecasting your business expenses will allow you to see

what costs are coming up. Being prepared for them and

having a good business plan will help you budget your

expenses to decrease unexpected expenditures.

3. Amalgamate Loans

Combining your business loans can decrease your monthly

costs. Extending your loan repayment period, may increase your interest rate but will relieve

some stress.

4. Create More Revenue

“Developing personal relationships and going the extra mile to help our clients sleep at

night”- Craig Nevatt. Knowing what your clientele wants will enable you to tailor what you

sell. Have discounted deals to generate faster payment, this will increase cash flow.

5. How Much Extra Can You Budget?

Once you have worked out what you must pay each month, is there any leftover that can be

put towards paying off the debt?

6. Have A Strategy

Think about your debts and work out which ones will best suit your situation to pay off first.

7. Be Smart With Cost Cuts

Make sure you think about the big picture when making cuts on costs. Financial accounting

and coaching would be great ways to help guide you toward your long-term saving goals.

