Agsafe Weekly Report

Monday 5 September 2022, 11:58AM
By Media PA
Finance:  The NZ dollar eased against the US dollar & the Euro.  World financial markets are still unsettled and energy prices in Europe are sky-rocketing.

Wool:  Wool prices remain in the doldrums. 

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: There are minor intercompany changes for the coming week with most schedules trending upwards.  Venison schedules are strong.  AFFCO has offered contracts for lamb at $10/kg for the up-coming lamb market.

Dairy Prices:  Dairy prices have risen in NZ dollar terms.  There is an expectation that WMP prices will lift at the next g/DT auction.  Demand for milk commodities remains strong and there is confidence in the industry.  Fonterra suppliers are waiting for the 2021/22 season final payout announcement.

