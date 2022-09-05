Agsafe Weekly Report

Finance: The NZ dollar eased against the US dollar & the Euro. World financial markets are still unsettled and energy prices in Europe are sky-rocketing.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: There are minor intercompany changes for the coming week with most schedules trending upwards. Venison schedules are strong. AFFCO has offered contracts for lamb at $10/kg for the up-coming lamb market.

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices have risen in NZ dollar terms. There is an expectation that WMP prices will lift at the next g/DT auction. Demand for milk commodities remains strong and there is confidence in the industry. Fonterra suppliers are waiting for the 2021/22 season final payout announcement.