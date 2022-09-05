As a parent what is the one single thing you can do to help your child academically?

MUSIC EDUCATION.



Music improves your child's ability to regulate emotions, boosts their confidence and multi tasking skills and their social skills.



BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY MUSIC EDUCATION HAS LONG BEEN KNOWN TO IMPROVE A CHILD'S PERFORMANCE AT SCHOOL.



Some studies even suggest music education can increase a childs IQ by up to 20% and their future earning potential! When the average IQ is 100 and 130 is the IQ of a gifted child, that is huge!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueqgenARzlE



To make music tutoring possible though, as a parent, you have to be able to find a suitable music tutor closeby, drive to and from lessons (which have been further compromised by lockdowns) and afford $80 an hour! That's a big ask!



You don't have to tick any of those boxes with Musicskool.nz. Musicskool.nz is an online music school offering music lessons for your child (with 2-3 bite sized videos each week). Courses in singing, ukulele, guitar and keyboard are currently available and drums and speech/ drama classes are coming soon. Your child can access their learning whenever it's convenient for you and until 15th September an 8 week introductory course is only $80! $80 for a term of learning versus an hour. That's a crazy saving of 80% off the normal retail price of lessons.



In this free preview Loretta introduces your child to singing.

https://kits.musicskool.nz/courses/Learn-to-Sing-Ages-6-8-Level-1



So why not start your child on their musical journey? Who knows where that will take them.

The parents of Mississippi girl band Chapel Hart most probably never imagined the payoff their investment in music education would have for their daughters.



Chapel Hart got their break on American Idol with Dolly Parton's reimagined song 'You can have him Joelene'. After years of trying on their own to break into Nashville and not being your 'typical country' music singers, the hard-to-impress Simon Cowell waved his magic wand, pressed the Golden Buzzer and they became musical superstars.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLKmDbDv6j0



Your child can be a musical superstar too, it just takes great parents giving them the opportunity to be. If this fantastic offer is music to your ears, press the Golden Buzzer for your child TODAY!

https://www.musicskool.nz