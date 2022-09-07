GJ Gardner Homes New Major Partner For Squash NZ

A coup for Squash New Zealand with the announcement of G.J. Gardner Homes as a major partner for the sport for three years.

The partnership will allow Squash NZ to prioritise more resources into coaching and other areas to improve the sport across the country.

Squash is riding high around New Zealand at the moment and to have a well- respected and forward-thinking company such as G.J. Gardner come on board as a partner for Squash NZ is a great boost for our organisation. We have clubs and players in all areas of New Zealand at all levels. Our aim is to provide more resources into the sport and continue its growth.

G.J. Gardner Homes are great supporters of sport from the main stage right down to the grass roots and club levels. They are an active organisation willing to get behind a sport and help develop this. We have great ambassadors in our Commonwealth Games team at present with top ranked players such Paul Coll and Joelle King as well as the team going to the World Squash Federation Junior Champs in France this month. We want to give more people a chance to excel at all levels including in the community clubs where fun is a huge part of being involved in the sport.

The very competitive Masters tournament will now be named the G.J. Gardner Homes NZ Masters Nationals, while they will also have the naming right to the popular breeding ground for future professionals, the G.J. Gardner Homes NZ Junior Nationals and G.J. Gardner Homes Superchamps Nationals.

Squash is currently on high in Aotearoa after a 5% increase in members in 2021 despite Covid issues. A key for the sport is also a 150% increase in registered casual players allowing for ‘anyone’ to have a game at clubs.