How Does A Cleaning Service Help During Omicron Rise In New Zealand?

Specific Areas

COVID-19 virus precautions are vital in non-healthcare environments, such as the home, workplace, schools, gyms, publicly accessible buildings, faith-based community centers, markets, transportation, and business settings.

In non-healthcare settings, high-touch surfaces like door and window handles, kitchen and food preparation areas, countertops, bathroom surfaces, toilets and taps, touchscreen personal devices, personal computer keyboards, and work surfaces should all be prioritized for disinfection.

Best Cleaning Practices

Before handling surfaces, goods, pets, or people within the household environment, it is critical to wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand gel.

People should maintain a safe distance from others when outside, following physical separations guidelines of at least one meter; wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub to keep them clean; cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing by bending your elbow or tissue; avoid handling your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Most of all, avoid crowded places.

Fighting The Virus

The silver lining of the COVID-19 virus is that, despite its contagious nature, it has an envelope structure, making it very easy to destroy with the appropriate disinfectant.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides advice on selecting the appropriate goods through their List-N, which includes disinfectants that have been proven to COVID-19 and keep people secure.

The virus can be caught on surfaces and infect individuals through touch contact, but the danger is far lower than direct droplet exposure from an infected individual.

It's enough to clean once a day in regions where no known or confirmed infected residents resided, according to the CDC.

The CDC also highlighted locations that lack handwashing/sanitizer stations or are inadequately ventilated as priorities for on a daily basis or multi-frequency cleanings.

The Wrap-Up

While there is no cure for the Omicron virus, there are things you can do to help prevent it from spreading.

One of the best ways to fight Omicron is by keeping your home clean and free of clutter.

