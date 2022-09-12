Agsafe Weekly Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady against the major trading countries. World financial markets are still unsettled and energy prices in Europe are sky-rocketing and there are reports of businesses closing because they cannot afford the power charges.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: There are no changes in the schedules for the coming week but there is an general upward trend in prices. Venison schedules are strong. AFFCO has offered contracts for lamb at $10/kg for the up-coming lamb market.

Dairy Prices: Yes, the WMP lifted 5.1% at the latest g/DT auction. Increase overall of 4.9% with a moderate volume. WMP to $US3,610/tonne, SMP up 1.5% and cheese up 1%

Cow production is increasing towards the peak. It is important to ensure that they get the maximum amount of quality feed into them. Watch the MU’s, the protein to fat ratios and the individual cow condition. High protein diets will produce milk but will not put any condition on the cow so a balanced diet of carbohydrates and protein is required. Know what you are feeding and why!!