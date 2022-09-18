Jenny Nand A Strong Voice For Hamilton Council

Jenny Nand is proud to have called Kirikiriroa Hamilton her home for over two decades and is

passionate about her local communities.

“I am incredibly grateful for the new opportunities, sense of belonging, and acceptance the city has given me, she says.

This passion has led Jenny Nand to stand for local council in Hamilton and comes with a long list of credentials to support her portfolio and her stand for candidacy.

Beginning her career with Hamilton City Council, Jenny explains how this taught her how to navigate local government systems and processes.

Next, working for the Department of Internal Affairs and, most recently, the Ministry of SocialmDevelopment as the Regional Relationship Manager demonstrates over ten years in Central Government.

“Experience has taught me the importance of central and local government partnership and how

to achieve this effectively”, she says.

Jenny Nands’ extensive voluntary experience compliments her motivation to be genuinely involved in communities, providing a sound listening ear and strong community voice, focusing on three key areas during her campaign.

My three key focus areas are Create: stronger, safer, well-connected neighbourhoods, creating effective partnerships across NZ police, community partners, and community houses to make our city and areas safe. It is also investing in infrastructure that backs the 20-minute city concept. Support implementing our climate action plan for a healthier city and invest in well- connected and safe transport choices. Push for an affordable city where intergenerational families can flourish – balancing affordability and progress, evaluating councils’ spending decisions based on our city’s real needs and reducing.

Jenny Nand supports her experience and value proposition to the candidacy with Core Values as she describes making her a “unique candidate.” Integrity: “I value honesty and openness, take responsibility and accountability for my actions, good and bad, demonstrate reliability and trustworthiness and work in a mana-enhancing way”.

Inclusivity: “I consciously create a welcoming environment that embraces differences and offers respect for everybody in terms of words and actions, allowing them to bring their entire, authentic selves to work”.

Courage: “For me, it is doing the right thing, guided by purpose, demonstrating self-awareness and being accountable”. In a time when population growth, climate change, and current local government frameworks are setting the tone for the future of Aotearoa, Jenny Nand remains firm that she can play a crucial role in supporting her council to make decisions that are community well-being orientated.

https://www.facebook.com/JennyNand.HamiltonEast/



https://www.yourcityelections.co.nz/candidate/jenny-nand/39