The Women Standing For Christchurch Commemorate Suffrage Day

Six local body candidates are encouraging women to vote in this year’s local body elections.

The group of independent candidates running for City Council seats, will stand together at the Kate Sheppard National Memorial in Christchurch alongside many others to celebrate Suffrage Day tomorrow (Monday).

After the 2019 elections, Local Government New Zealand said that women made up over 42% of all local government elected members, higher than the percentage of women board directors in New Zealand’s private sector (24%) but lower than the percentage of women in Parliament after the 2020 election (48%).

The women council candidates are encouraging more women to celebrate New Zealand’s suffrage achievements, and as local body elections are imminent, there’s one obvious area to promote.

“Please vote,” says Ali Jones, running for the Innes council seat. “New Zealand’s leadership in women’s suffrage must never be forgotten, and if women want their views and positions advanced by elected members, they should consider policies carefully and vote accordingly,” she says.

Victoria Henstock, running for the Papanui council seat agrees, saying so many before us fought for the right to vote, and the best way to respect that is to get out and vote.

“What those women went through to achieve our right to vote should always be remembered and respected. The best way to do that is not to waste what they fought for – please vote,” she says.

Renée Walker, running in Riccarton, says women have achieved a great deal in local politics over the years but there is still much to do.

“We need to look at how we better support women to get into local government, either as elected members or as part of the essential workforce,” she says. “I know we can do much better in this regard.”

Kim Money is running in the Coastal ward and says we owe a great deal to all of the courageous women who sacrificed so much.

“They paved the way for us and future generations to be able to have a say in who represents us. Those women were game changers and I want to encourage everyone to vote and make their voices heard.”

Central ward candidate, Alexandra Davids, says young women should be far more involved in local governance and she’s hoping to drive that should she be elected.

“One of my mantras is ‘treat others the way you want to be treated’,” she says. “We may not always agree with other women or other people but we should be respectful and supportive of them wherever we can.”

Banks Peninsula council candidate Libby Ornsby is passionate about women supporting women.

“I am absolutely dedicated to being a positive role model for young girls and women. We must support and respect one another, acknowledging and supporting our different strengths.”

For more information please contact Ali Jones (Innes) 027 247 3112 / Victoria Henstock (Papanui) 027 267 1668 / Renee Walker (Riccarton) 021 820 729 / Kim Money (Coastal) 027 288 8241 / Libby Ornsby (Banks Peninsula) 027 517 6941 / Alexandra Davids (Central) 021 308 440

Additional

Since our first election in 1853 Aotearoa New Zealand has been world-leading in voting rights. All Māori men were able to vote from 1867 and all European men from 1879. In 1893 New Zealand became the first country in the world where women were able to vote in national elections.

In 1969 the voting age was lowered from 21 to 20. It was lowered again to 18 in 1974.

In 1975 people who were permanent residents of New Zealand were able to vote, though only citizens were able to become members of Parliament.

The Kate Sheppard National Memorial

https://my.christchurchcitylibraries.com/the-kate-sheppard-memorial/

The Kate Sheppard National Memorial on the banks of the Avon River, opposite the “old Noahs Hotel”, was unveiled on 19 September 1993, by the Governor General, Dame Catherine Tizard, to commemorate 100 years since New Zealand women won the right to vote.