Pukekohe hosts the wobbly middle

They are three Mums, with eight children and five degrees leading the largest social movement New Zealand has ever seen. The mainstream wobbly middle, 30% of the popuation, is their intended audience and their crusade to reempower people and their communities is striking a chord with New Zealanders. The 'wobbly middle' they describe knows something isn't right about what New Zealanders have just walked through.

On Sunday 19 September Voices for Freedom leaders spoke to a packed hall at the Pukekohe Indian Centre, shared the experiences of New Zealanders over the past two years of government imposed mandates, and floated their new resolve to build back better with the launch of their website rebuildfree.com. Their mission is to future proof our communities so that we do not see a repeat of people being forced into situations again because of their reliance on jobs or supply chains, as they were with the vax mandates. That would involve creating our own jobs, our own supply chains and reconnecting with our communities so that we can be independent of any systemic collapse or disruption as happened because of government imposed mandates.

Juxtapose to the mantra of mainstream media who have 'labelled' VFF leaders as conspiracy theorists and anti vaxxers, mainstream New Zealanders and the law (the NZ Bill of Rights and the Human Rights Act 1993) still advocate for freedom of speech, freedom to not be forced into a scientic experiment and freedom from discrimination.

Tracy Lynch from the Tui Law Counsel based in Tuakau says "the New Zealand media have shown their hand when they tell VFF they will not print anything that doesn't align with the government narrative. That's not journalism, they have said essentially they are the governments PR agency. They have been paid off and I think many New Zealanders are getting wise to the fact they are being misled on many issues - the chants of 'fakestream media' are all over social media platforms".

"Defamming people who stand for the freedoms our grandfathers fought for or suggesting you are a nutter for not wanting a vaccination is not journalism or prudent. It's disgraceful and many New Zealanders agree. Mainstream media is loosing their credibility because of their dirty tactics, NZers don't like this kind of nasty.

I'm not anti vax for example I'm pro common sense.

These big pharma companies have got the worst rap sheet for causng harm and damage and have historically paid out huge settlements for vax damage. Why would I be signing up for an experimental drug, when the risk presented is a mortality rate of less than 1% in the over 70 year old age group? That argument is so glaringly obvious that the New Zealand media not presenting it identifies their bias" she says.

Placards around the PCI hall detailed exactly what Lynch is claiming.

"It was heatbreaking. The stories of loss of health, jobs, families, friends and the NZ way of life moved me to tears" says Debbie Swanwick, Director of Pukekohe based Ministry for Families.

"Pukekohe has come out swinging over the past two years. We are a very reisilent community, have one of the largest food bowls in New Zealand and we have a large number of legal advocates practising natural law whose mission it has been to protect our people - many with the Law Counsel. Indeed it was our police in our province that were the first to announce at a community meeting two months ago that they were no longer enforcing mask mandates, due in part I suspect to the tireless work of our legal advocates" says Swanwick.

"Nonetheless our community has been impacted by loss on many levels and, to cite a world renown Joyologist Pat Armistead, it has highlighted that many people are grief illiterate and don't know how to process what has happened, but they know something isn't right. Voices for Freedom community initiatives to build resilience in our communities is welcomed by Ministry for Families.

In other parts of the country VFF intiatives are taking a stronghold in communities. Northland has created their own money supply, Nelson is operating a 'meat market' whereby peope are buying a cow or sheep directly from the farmer and sharing it between themselves and in our own community, VFF Pukekohe have a food coop so people can sidestep supermarket chains. Such an intiative will future proof our food supply so that Pukekohians are not at the mercy of collapsing food supply chains again and get faster, fresher food at a lower cost point. It is also a godsend for our growers to sell their produce directly to consumers and increase their profit margins, and their customers are not enforcing regulations making it unprofitable for them to grow. Thats a win-win for everyone and good governance. Its understandable that people that are aligned with VFF would be standing for local body elections because its that kind of governance we need should our communities come under attack again, god forbid. Pukekohe is the home of fast cars, fast horses and now fast food. It's long overdue people took their power back and became independent. The saying states 'it takes a village to raise a child but is also takes a village to turn this all around and I had every faith that Pukekohe would be at the heart of this reset. Theres not too much we can't do with a number 8 piece of fencing wire or challenges imposed by the current powers that be" says Swanwick.

