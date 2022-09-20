Hands-on Learning Essential For Successful Online STEM Classes

There is a continued dearth of young people entering the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, despite the numerous work opportunities and developments in these sectors. One of the key contributors to the low number of entrants is a lack of resources, with many schools across the globe being unable to supply their students with the necessary equipment and time to successfully complete experiments, build models, or otherwise gain practical experience related to the STEM subject matter in question.

With shifts to more online learning spheres, the lack of practical resources is proving to be an even greater challenge for many, with students relying more heavily on theory in lieu of any ability to conduct practicals in their home-learning environments. However, an increasing number of online courses are being created to promote hands-on STEM learning even within the digital space.

Through the use of things like augmented reality, students are now able to practically ‘walk through’ the process of conducting an experiment in a science lab or render a 3D model. For students needing to learn more about human physiology, courses such as those offered by LT enable both the practical visualisation of various physiological systems and general anatomy as well as the ability to physically gather and record their own biological signals for the purpose of better understanding concepts like heart rate and blood pressure.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, STEM curricula become more readily available on online platforms, and course developers find innovative ways of ensuring practical experience as part of the online learning process, fewer real-world resources may be needed to still ensure students gain vital practical knowledge. And the result could well be that more young people will gain the necessary skills, knowledge, and interest to enter the STEM fields and counteract the current shortage.