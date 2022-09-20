Dashmats A No-Brainer For Owners Looking For Optimal Vehicle Resale Prices

A car’s dashboard is simultaneously one of the most overlooked areas of a car and one of the most important when it comes to determining how well a vehicle has been looked after. While many car owners may be used to their dashboards looking a little worse for wear, when it comes to resale, a cracked, dirty, or faded dashboard could significantly lower what potential buyers might be willing to pay for the car.

Dashboards can often age quicker than other vehicle elements due to their high exposure to UV light. The more sun a dashboard sees, the quicker its colour fades. Since most dashboards are made of plastic, exposure to heat and sun can also cause them to crack. Thus, while the rest of a car’s interior might still look good, a dashboard can soon confirm for potential buyers whether or not the previous owner took care of the vehicle. Many looking to buy a pre-owned vehicle may even use the condition of the dashboard as a barometer for how well the previous owner looked after more important elements, like conducting regular services and cleaning.

In order to prolong the life of a dashboard and ensure the best possible resale value of a car, it makes sense for owners to invest in a dashmat. While some might believe dashmats to be aesthetically unpleasing, the reality is that dashmats in NZ have come a long way from their early iterations, with many now being custom designed to be both functional and beautiful.

Aside from prolonging a dashboard’s life and optimising a car’s resale value as a result, owners who invest in dashmats are likely to see other, more immediate, benefits as well. Some such benefits include improved air-conditioning due to dashmats lowering dashboard heat, and associated better fuel consumption.