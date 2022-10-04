North Shore's Devonport Pharmacy Innovative and Holistic Approach To Healthcare

AUCKLAND

Devonport Pharmacy underwent a complete rebrand in 2021 to include a vast range of services driven by community demand.

First owned by a businesswoman who immigrated to New Zealand in 1999 and had a lifelong dream of owning a business, she built her business from enormous community support creating a viable business, soon realising there was a need for quality healthcare.

Changing hands in 2019 and again in 2021, inspiration from the community now reflects a dynamic pharmacy of the future.

"The inspiration comes from the community. The goal is to be a community pharmacy, providing services over and beyond expectations through high-quality customer service and trusted healthcare".

"We care about the community. We are driven by community needs and aim to support the community in the same way they supported us through COVID and other hardships".

Customer service and exceptional holistic healthcare are at the forefront of the Pharmacy's minds.

"We provide over and beyond high-quality customer service beyond their expectations",

Sponsoring community ventures such as the Belmont School app, Kids Can, the Devonport Santa Parade, sponsored golf lessons for gifted children, and the local squash club reinforces the Pharmacy's motto of 'we care'.

Fulfilling the community's requests stems from understanding their needs and providing an efficient service.

Offering a vast range of services from wound care to vaccinations, the Pharmacy aims to implement every service available within the pharmaceutical industry.

This futuristic thinking sets Devonport Pharmacy apart from others in the industry. Changing healthcare delivery within the community became a realisation leading to the emergence of telehealth.

"We are pioneers in telehealth service development through social health education and virtual or telephone consults".

"There is so much more work to come. We are trailblazers in this area of the Pharmacy industry".

The small beach town pharmacy on the North Shore of Auckland has earned the community's respect as trusted healthcare professionals based on the team's core values.

kindness

compassion and care

respect

teamwork

optimism and perseverance.

Devonport Pharmacy's vision is to become a world-renowned niche pharmacy creating a destination store where customers get exceptional customer service and healthcare with an integrated, holistic approach from a dedicated and trusted team of healthcare professionals.

Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy

31a Bartley Terrace, Devonport, Auckland

Phone: (09)445 4000

Fax: (09) 446 6601

Email: devonport7day@gmail.com

Website: www.247pharmacy.co.nz