Agsafe Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar continues to fall against the US dollar and the Euro but is steady against the Australian dollar. The UK Pound rallied after the government pulled back on its proposed tax cuts.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady but are trending upwards with venison prices being very strong and showing an increase as they start the main killing season. The demand for red meat is strong worldwide.

Dairy Prices: Dairy commodities remain strong. Early season indications suggest that there may be a shortage of supply going into the peak production season. The g/DT fell 3.5% with a bigger than normal volume sold. WMP was down 4% & SMP down 1.36%.