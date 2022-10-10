Tauranga Accountants Auctus Welcome New Office Manager

TAURANGA

Auctus Tauranga have great pleasure in welcoming Jenny Jones as the Office Manager for the Tauranga office.

Her role includes reception and administration duties, but also takes in onboarding new clients, IRD linking, annual returns and coding.

Jenny has been working in CA firms since the age of 15 and has significant experience in bookkeeping and accounting duties including payroll and GST. She is a Xero Trainer, often coaching clients who are new to Xero.

Jenny has recently completed the NZDipBus, gaining an A+ Strategic Planning for Small Business. Being the oldest member of the class while also balancing full time work and a family didn’t faze Jenny at all, as she says, “you’re never too old to learn!”

She is loving the friendly, supportive culture of Auctus and is looking forward to growing with them. She is no stranger to change and is embracing this latest adventure in her life.