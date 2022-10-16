Agsafe Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar remains weak against the major trading currencies which is a strong indication of the worlds view of the NZ economy. The government will continue to struggle trying to get inflation under control.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady but are trending upwards with venison prices being very strong. The lower dollar will underpin the schedules but remember that the imports will all skyrocket!!

Dairy Prices: Dairy commodities have weakened across the board, but again the weaker dollar shows the returns are increasing in NZ dollar terms. Early season production is down in both NZ & Australia.