Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy - Your ‘Go To’ Pharmacy For Sleep Apnea

You will regularly hear medical professionals highlighting the importance of cardiovascular health,

regular exercise and diet as part of your overall holistic wellness.

According to medical professionals, you can now add quality of sleep to that list which is critical for your heart's well-being. Many factors may affect a healthy sleeping pattern. However, there is a potentially serious medical condition that if left undiagnosed, may increase your risk of cardiovascular and metabolic health. That disorder is Sleep Apnea. Sleep Apnea is where your upper airway muscles relax during sleep, pinching off your airway and resulting in limited airflow. As a result, your breathing stops and restarts multiple times while you sleep.

When breathing stops, your heart rate also drops due to your body becoming deprived of oxygen.

Involuntary reflexes startle you, awakening you at the end of the period of not breathing. Your heart rate tends to accelerate quickly, and your blood pressure rises.

Undiagnosed sleep apnoea can contribute to many health problems, including:

hypertension (high blood pressure)

stroke

cardiomyopathy (enlargement of the heart)

diabetes

heart attacks or heart failure

obesity

If Sleep Apnea is undiagnosed, job impairment, motor vehicle accidents, and work-related accidents may also occur.

How is Sleep Apnea Diagnosed?

Your medical professional will make a diagnosis based on your symptoms. This may involve a sleep evaluation and an overnight sleep study called a polysomnogram (PSG) may also be ordered to evaluate Sleep Apnea objectively. Alternatively for adults, a modified type of sleep study, a Home Sleep Test (HST), can sometimes be performed.



Management and Treatment for Sleep Apnea:

In mild cases of obstructive Sleep Apnea, conservative treatment may be all that is required,

highlighting the importance of an early diagnosis.

Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy realizes the importance of an early diagnosis of Sleep Apnea. That's why they are your go-to pharmacy to help transform your life with better sleep.

Their specialists can provide the right advice on the best treatment for you. They will discuss with you your sleep habits and overall health. It is important to note that treatment can vary from person to person and according to the severity of your Sleep Apnea.

Communication and collaboration with relevant clinicians, such as referring doctors or sleep clinicians are paramount for their customer's overall well-being.

"We can make sure you get the right products to improve your sleep, as well as supply nCPAP

equipment and demonstrate its use".

Click here to book your appointment today.