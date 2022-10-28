THE JOB THAT REALLY COUNTS – BUTTABEAN AND PERSOLKELLY ISSUE A CALL FOR CENSUS WORKERS

Thousands of workers are required to help deliver the 2023 Census and Brown Buttabean (aka New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Dave Letele) together with PERSOLKELLY Recruitment is putting the call out for Kiwis across the motu to get involved.

Doubling the boots on the ground from the 2018 Census, PERSOLKELLY and Mana Recruitment are seeking to appoint approximately 3,500 people to help with the collection effort.

When the time comes, from February 2023, census collectors will be working in communities to ensure whānau get counted in this nationwide survey that happens once every five years.

The roles are paid, short term and flexible so will suit students, retirees, parents at home or anyone with some time on their hands wanting to make some money and do their bit for their community.

The data collected in the census on 7 March, 2023 helps community groups, iwi, businesses, and local and central government plan and fund services such as hospitals, kōhanga reo, schools, roads, and public transport.

As someone who sees the power of community in action daily at his BBM Motivation programme, Dave Letele was compelled to get involved, encouraging New Zealanders to do their bit and apply to be a census collector.

His hope is that people across the country will jump on board to ensure that everybody in their local community is counted in this important snapshot of life in Aotearoa.

“If we want change in our communities we first have to be seen and heard – and helping deliver the census is a great way to make sure your friends, whānau and neighbours are all counted,” says Dave.

As well as a great way to do your bit for your community, Dave says it’s also the perfect way to get fit, make money over the summer months and be involved in the neighbourhood you live in.

“Think of it as a 5 to 10 week challenge where you’re getting paid to walk and meet new people, how awesome is that!” says Dave.

PERSOLKELLY is seeking community-minded candidates all over New Zealand who know their local neighbourhood, have some free time on their hands and want to contribute to their community.

It’s a project that the recruitment firm is proud to be a part of says Wendy Hewson, Executive General Manager NZ at PERSOLKELLY.

“It’s special to be part of the 2023 Census – the jobs we’re filling provide an amazing opportunity for Kiwis to create a better understanding of their local community, the people in it and their needs.

“And at the end of the day, being counted in the census could be the difference between getting the resources you, your family, your friends, or your neighbours need – or not.

“Think about a six-month-old baby, if that child isn’t counted in the census it can’t be factored into the planning of schools, healthcare, playgrounds and more in its community for the next five years – that’s a long time to not be counted and represented in the data informing decisions about your community,” says Wendy.

Applications to work as a Census Collector for the Stats NZ 2023 Census are open now with work starting from late January 2023. For more information or to apply visit: www.persolkelly.co.nz/censusjobs/

Dave “Brown Buttabean” Letele’s top 10 reasons to work as a Collector for the 2023 Census

Get paid to walk and get fit!

Learn about the community you live in and meet your neighbours

Do your bit to help your community get counted

Short term commitment and flexibility

Be part of a team that improves lives today and for generations to come

Work with a diverse range of cultures, age groups and socio-economic backgrounds

Great experience you can promote for future work opportunities

Paid training + 10% completion payment

Help ensure your community receives adequate funding for services such as schools, hospitals, transport etc

Learn new skills and be part of a nationwide team working to shape New Zealand’s future

About PERSOLKELLY

PERSOLKELLY is one of Australia and New Zealand’s leading staffing and recruitment providers, with a depth and breadth of expertise across diverse industries. Driven by insight and human experience PERSOLKELLY calls on its years of experience to swiftly solve workforce challenges across sectors.

About Dave Letele

New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Dave “Brown Buttabean” Letele has lived many lives. From growing up around gangs, owning supermarkets, being a professional boxer, becoming a Dancing With The Stars finalist and now as an advocate for his community and those in need.

Dave established BBM Motivation in 2014, a fitness programme helping Aucklanders lose weight and tackle obesity. Today, BBM has grown into more than just a workout regime and provides foodbanks, offers education and work preparation programmes, and fundraises for struggling communities and families.