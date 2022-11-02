Big couple of weeks of squash ready to kick off

BAY OF PLENTY

A number of the worlds best squash player are ready for a big two weeks at the Trustpower Arena in Tauranga with the innovative Nations Cup (3-6 November) followed by the NZ Squash Open (8-13 November).

For the Carrus Nations Cup which starts tomorrow (Thursday) each team contains a male and a female player, with Kiwi stars Paul Coll and Joelle King lining up for host nation and No 1 seeds.

The Nations Cup is best-of-seven games scoring format, each game will be the first to seven points. If the game scores are locked at 6-6, a sudden-death point will be played, with the winner of that rally taking the game. Each player can opt for a ‘Power Play’ twice per match where he or she can win two points.

The overall team score will be determined in the following order; number of matches won, number of games won, number of points won

In the event where fixtures are tied, a ‘Super Game’ will decide the final result. This game will be first to three points. The last players to play in the fixture will contest this game.

The NZ Open starting Tuesday 8 November is the traditional best of five games up to 11 scoring as well as the knockout draw. It’s the first time a co-sanctioned (men’s and women’s event has been held in New Zealand since 1993.

Top seeds are Coll and legendary Mohamed ElShorbagy (England) at No 4 in the men’s with world No 5 King and eighth ranked Sarah-Jane Perry (England) in the women’s along with a raft of other top 10 players from 20 different countries.

For Coll, currently ranked at No 2 in the world both events are special, but the Carrus Nations Cup is intriguing.

“It’s a new scoring format so no ones every played it before. So it will be interesting, short, fast pressure-packed points It will be great viewing. I’m excited to try a new format. It’s good for squash,” said 30-year-old Coll.

Regarding the new glass court assembled in Tauranga, Coll was enthusiastic, but was also prepared for what could be a hard couple of weeks.

It’s a top of the line court it’s great to have something like this on our shores for everyone to see. It’s great that so many good players are coming and awesome for our juniors to see so many different styles, usually you have to leave home to see such top quality squash. It’s great to have some legends of the game here. I think it’s going to be a special week.”

On the opening day the New Zealand Wildcards or B team featuring Commonwealth Games team members Kaitlyn Watts and Lwamba Chileshe face ElShorbagy and Perry first up in the day session while King and Coll take the court at 6pm against Australia represent by Jessica Turbull and Rex Hedrick.

The other matches on day one are Scotland with Lisa Aitken and Greg Lobban against Canadians Hollie Naughton and David Baillargeon while a European team of Sebastian Bonmalais(France) and Nele Giles (Belgium) face the United States team of Olivia Clyne and Timothy Brownell.

03 Nov, Day ONE : Pools Round One

nSession 1

13.00 : A Scotland v Canada

14.30 : B England v New Zealand B

Session 2

18.00 : A New Zealand A v Australia

19.30 : B Europe v USA

04 Nov, Day TWO : Pools Round Two

Session 3

13.00 : A Scotland v Australia

14.30 : B Europe v New Zealand B

Session 4

18.00 : A New Zealand A v Canada

19.30 : B England v USA

05 Nov, Day THREE : Pools Round Three

Session 5

13.00 : A Australia v Canada

14.30 : B New Zealand B v USA

Session 6

18.00 : A New Zealand A v Scotland

19.30 : B England v Europe

06 Nov, Day FOUR : Finals and Playoffs

Session 7

13.00 : 3rd/4th

15.00 : Final

PSA TV will be showing every game, while Sky TV has also come on board to broadcast both tournaments.

https://www.festivalofsquash.co.nz/