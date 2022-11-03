Better Early Childhood Teachers Means Better Education and General Outcomes

The vast majority of current data on early childhood education (ECE) indicate that the better a foundation young children (ages 0-6) have in the likes of literacy, numeracy, emotional regulation, social interaction, and so forth by the time they enter the formal schooling system, the more likely they are to not only succeed academically but across all spheres of life.

While currently it is not always essential for those working in ECE to hold a specialised qualification, it definitely can help in ensuring employment. This is because an increasing number of ECE-related institutions understand that the more educated someone is in early childhood development and teaching, the more able they are to effectively help very young learners to form the necessary firm foundation that can stand them in good stead as they grow older.

With this understanding, more universities and specialist colleges are offering tertiary qualifications – from diplomas through to Bachelor of Teaching (ECE) degrees – to assist those looking to work in the ECE field to gain sufficient knowledge on how to best teach young learners. These courses provide student teachers with clearer understandings on things like developmental milestones; what teaching techniques to employ at which phase of young life; and ways in which to engage not only with the learners themselves, but with their parents and wider communities so as to promote the best possible outcomes for this age-group.

ECE-specific courses also broaden career paths, whereby holders of these tertiary qualifications can not only practice as teachers, but have greater opportunities to function as administrators, move into child psychology, or work in curriculum building.

With all the benefits to both children and teachers posed by holding higher ECE qualifications, it may not be long before such qualifications become a formalised prerequisite for anyone wishing to work in the ECE field.