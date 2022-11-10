Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy, Auckland are Introducing A New Line of Sunscreens.

Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy will soon launch a new line of sunscreens, all of which are on the list of approved Sunscreens for use in NZ, according to Consumer New Zealand.

The new sunscreens line soon to hit the pharmacy's shelves are Avene, La Roche and Sun Bum. All three are reputable products in today's market.

Sunscreens must comply with mandatory standards. In addition, they are regulated under the Fair Trading Act (FTA). The new range met their SPF (sun protection factor) and broad-spectrum protection as assessed in the latest range of testing by Consumer NZ.

We are all vulnerable to New Zealand's harsh sun.

Slip, slop and slap!

Slopping on sunscreen can help protect you from that intense summer sun. The sun exposes us to two harmful UV rays - UVA and UVB.

UVA penetrates deeply into our skin and can cause wrinkles and age spots. In addition, UVB causes the reddening of the skin and is the leading cause of sunburn and cancer.

Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy's commitment to customer health is paramount. Stocking the best sunscreen brands on the market ensures their customers have access to a range of trusted sunscreen products to protect against those harmful UV rays.

The Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy team offers you professional, caring information & advice through superior healthcare and products you can trust.

Just like sunscreen, Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy in Auckland, has got you covered.

