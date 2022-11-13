Agsafe Weekly Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was firmed during the week. Many international commentators are predicting a worldwide recession.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. The US mid-terms have had little effect on the world markets

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules have eased again while venison prices remain strong.

Dairy Prices: The international dairy prices reflect the weaker g/DT. The Chinese markets are still very unsettled with ongoing Covid lockdowns.

Maize crops should be planted by now. It has been difficult on many farms getting the paddocks dry enough to create a decent seedbed. Grass growth rates are still behind expectations and pasture quality is below optimum. Most farms will be going into the summer with pasture covers below the ideal level and production down on expectations.

We note the loss of Kevin Hart and send our condolences to Sally and the family. I reported with Kevin through the Sunday morning Country Sport Breakfast for years also had a professional rural involvement. He was just a great guy.

Quote: “You never change your life until you step out of your comfort zone; change begins at the end of your comfort zone.”

Jim’s Weekly Rant:

I have listened to the interview a couple of time now where Jamie Mackay interviewed Damian O’Connor, the Minister of Agriculture, about the governments response to Eh Waka Eke Noa. I have read the recent response from Dairy NZ, Beef & Lamb NZ and Federated Farmers. The government is not listening and are on a one-way road to ruination. The submissions must all be in by Friday 18th November and it is incumbent on each of us to make a submission to reject the governments proposal. There is a lot that can be said, but the reality is the submissions need to address the issues the government report contains. That is about the nonsensical and nearly hysterical fetish about emissions. The submission should contain a rebuttal about NZ needing to lead the world when our agricultural production already has the lowest carbon footprint of any agricultural producing country in the world. They need to be reminded that there is no evidence that premiums are being paid for food anywhere in the world based on the carbon footprint, and it is unlikely to happen in the future. They need to be reminded that the Paris Accord stated that no emissions taxation system should impact on food production. They need to be reminded that other countries like Brazil and India will soon pick up any shortfall of production from NZ and at a cheaper price. Brazil and India and parts of Africa can increase their stock numbers over night with numbers that can exceed the total NZ herd. To be ideologically driven at the expense of our major export industries is naïve and any need for an emissions tax should be science based. We have already heard in recent weeks that the Methane calculation is 3 to 4 times over-stated. We need to comment on the report that rejects the basic sequestration of carbon and we all know we are growing more grass than was grown 30 years ago. If the nonsense continues the farmers need a transparent method of calculating the costs/tax and fixed for 5-year periods to provide certainty and not based on annually fluctuating carbon prices. We need to ask for a full independent review, with international scientists, of the role the Green House Gases (GHG) have on altering the climate. Remember the GHG are less than 1% of the atmosphere with CO2 at 0.04% and Methane at 0.0002%, the main GHG is water vapour (clouds) and that cannot include that in the models as they don’t know how. None of the IPCC predictions have been correct to date and our farmers are to be penalised on a mythological whim of ideological politicians. The current COP27 conference in Egypt has 35,000 politicians and activists in attendance and there appears to be few true climate scientists in attendance. The submissions can be presented via the MPI website.

Get yourself a copy of a great book - “Green Murder – a life sentence of net zero with no parole”. Author - Dr Ian Plimer and perhaps the best known Australian geologist.

Also: Global Warming, a counter-blaste tot eh man-made global warming hypothesis - Dr Kelvin Duncan (Tross press)

