The Broad Benefits Of Studying Animal Physiology And Anatomy

It’s wholly understandable that students who wish to go into professions related to animals, such as working in the veterinary sciences or animal husbandry, would require expert knowledge of animal anatomy and physiology. Those aiming to work in the medical field could also benefit from animal physiology and anatomy studies as a way to better conceptualise how a body functions before graduating to human-based studies and practice. However, few students grasp the benefits of studying animal physiology and anatomy when their aim is to work in unrelated fields.

For high school and undergraduate students who are not aiming to one day work in related professions, it’s important to show how learning about animal physiology and anatomy can still be practically useful. That is, teachers and lecturers need to show their students how taking part in animal physiology labs can help them gain a wide range of skills that are applicable regardless of employment type, such as accurately capturing, analysing, and presenting data; problem-solving; and teamwork.

Better understanding biological functioning can also promote interest in improving person health and the ways in which students interact with nature and the animals around them. Such knowledge could help students become more aware of sustainability issues and practices, which can lead to more concerted efforts to become responsible consumers that expect sustainable practices from companies and farms.

Thanks to technological advancements, students can more readily access valuable physiology and anatomy lessons both in-person and online. It’s also possible to conduct more advanced practicals, where students can use technology to gather real-time data or partake in (virtual) dissections.

By focussing not only on the subject matter itself but the broader skills and benefits that students can glean from taking part in physiology and anatomy classes, teachers and lecturers may be able to promote better student outcomes.