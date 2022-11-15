Tertiary Qualification Essential For Working In Early Childhood Education

There has been a great push by the New Zealand government over the past few years to improve early childhood education (ECE). As a result, the standards of ECE have been improved, with moves to ensure that ECE teachers practicing across both the nursery and primary school levels are well-equipped to teach young learners.

One of the outcomes of the recent changes to ECE has been that there is now a greater requirement for teachers to hold some sort of tertiary qualification with a specialisation in ECE in order to work at ECE facilities and primary schools. Depending on the position and desired career advancement, those looking to work in the ECE field can choose between certificate-, diploma-, or degree-level qualifications. For those desiring to practice as primary school teachers, it is advisable to gain a Bachelor of Teaching (Primary) degree, as this qualification effectively prepares student teachers for teaching in a primary school environment and informs them on the best teaching approaches to use with older (ages 5-10) ECE-level learners. Such a degree also forms a good basis for future career advancement or further qualifications like a Masters or Doctorate in Education.

Teachers who are fully qualified and have specialist knowledge in the likes of child development, appropriate teaching techniques for different age groups, and activity facilitation are more likely to find higher-paying positions at ECE centres and primary schools. They are also more likely to be able to effectively help children establish the necessary building blocks – both in psycho-social and academic spheres – to be sufficiently prepared for later schooling endeavours and navigating everyday life.

While there remain many areas requiring further improvement in ECE, those looking to enter the field would do well to be as qualified and prepared as possible so as to best implement effective teaching methods.