Home-Based Early Childhood Education Is Growing In Popularity In New Zealand

Home-based early childhood education (ECE) is becoming increasingly appealing to New Zealand parents, as its design allows for flexibility, greater one-on-one attention, and easy accessibility. This particular approach to ECE means that children can learn and grow in the comfort of their own home, or in a similar setting that is safe and nurturing and which is based within their known community. The familiarity of the home-based ECE location and constant interaction with a single teacher can significantly promote learning by limiting distractions and stressors.

Another reason for why home-based ECE is popular is that educators do not accommodate more than four children at a time, which promotes effective teaching and supervision. Home-based ECE also supports communal learning where younger children learn by following the lead of older children while older children practice what they’ve learnt and develop social skills like patience as they help the younger children in attendance.

Parents also see much value in placing their children in home-based ECE as they believe that children can gain numerous ways of learning and growing that may not be available at bigger facilities. Based on its growing popularity and evidenced value, the New Zealand government is currently overhauling the home-based ECE sector to ensure that the vast majority of home-based ECE teachers are sufficiently qualified for the job and can guarantee parents that their children will be school-ready and safe as they take part in this particular ECE approach.

Since home-based ECE is a growing sector, there are many opportunities for teachers looking to enter the field. However, in order to adhere to the new governmental requirements, it is necessary for those looking to enter the field to first consider studying home-based childcare through an accredited university or other tertiary institute before applying to work as a teacher.