Agsafe Weekly Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was firmed again during the week against a weaker US dollar. Inflation is still a problem in most Western countries that locked down during Covid & staff shortages are not just a NZ problem!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. No one has come up with a real alternative long-term use for wool yet!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules have eased again while venison prices remain strong. There is still pressure at the works to get stock killed.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT lifted at last week’s auction which was good news for the industry that needs stability of both price & production. Lift was 2.4% with both SMP & WMP up 3.1%. A medium volume was sold.

Calf rearing is finished on most farms & mating is up to the bulls so weed control & farm maintenance is underway. It is useful to get the motorbikes etc. serviced before Christmas as the servicing business try to give their staff time off over the summer & not much else happens until mid-February. I hope you got your submission in!!!!

Quote: “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.”

Need Help. If at any time you just want to talk about being isolated on your farm and to have a chat, just call me – no charges!! 027-2872886. Rural Support Trust 0800-787-245. Lifeline 0800-543354. Crisis TXT – HELP (4357)

