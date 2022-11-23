Superior Renovations Expanding into Commercial and Retail Shopfitting

AUCKLAND

Superior Renovations is one of the leading residential company in Auckland as we provide a full service in our renovation services. We have our own in house designers to help create and design your next space, we also provide all the trades and supplies necessary for the project, and we also have our own project management team where we have a project manager that oversees the entire renovation.

Due to high demand, we have decided to expand our services over to commercial and retail shopfitting to embrace hybrid work models. Commercial and retail shopfitting is not new to us at Superior Renovations as we have completed a few commercial renovations previously. In the past we have worked with companies to renovate their space to provide it with a more modern look or to create a more inviting space for others.

There are many different reasons as to why you should refurbish your commercial space. Increase your client/customer appeal, increase team morale with an upgraded space, add value to asset, increase energy efficiency and add new technology, update old décor, prevent deterioration, increase walk in engagement and improve your brand consistency.

