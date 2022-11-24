Introducing the Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy Team.

Sleep Consultant:

Their Sleep Consultant Asma has 20+ years of experience in healthcare.

Asma started the sleep clinic in 2020 at Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy and has helped many people get their sleep under control.

However, due to Covid restrictions, the sleep clinic was paused. Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy is now relaunching with a special offer for their customers, offering 50% off sleep tests until the end of November.

Amsa herself has found benefit in the programme with an immense improvement in focus and deeper sleep.

Natural Health Consultant:

Shaheena is Their Natural Health Consultant.

In December, Shaheena will speak about Post Covid recovery and being Sun Smart.

Podiatry:

Registered Podiatrist and consultant Mrs Narges Kanani joined the Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy team on November 7th.

Mrs Kanani has over ten experience in clinics all around the North Shore.

Podiatry Clinics are every Monday from 9 am -4 pm.

Spaces are limited, get in touch here or call 09 445 4000 to book now.