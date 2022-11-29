JAE Wanaka branch under the ownership of John Brosnan, who opened the branch 30 years ago!

WANAKA

You may not know this, but the JAE Wanaka branch is once again under the ownership of John Brosnan, who opened this branch 30 years ago! John and his dedicated team continue to provide thorough and efficient services to the local area. There is no disaster too big or small for this team of experts! They can tackle just about anything - from a small stain treatment and carpet clean to a full-scale regional flood. Residential or commercial – They’ve got Wanaka covered.

Meet your local Wanaka technician - JAE Tech of the Year 2021! Andrew Ravenscroft is your local Wanaka JAE technician.