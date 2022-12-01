infonews.co.nz
Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy Is Holding Their Anual Christmas VIP Night

Thursday 1 December 2022, 8:24AM
By Media PA
Due to popular demand in previous years, the Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy will be holding its Christmas VIP Night on December 16.

 

Invitees will have the opportunity to do their Christmas shopping with the following on offer for the evening:

20% off all gifts
Free gift wrapping
Nibbles and drinks
Raffle draw entries with every purchase - the raffle will be drawn a week later
Goddie Bags

Invites will be sent via SMS and email. Please RSVP.

 

 

Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy

31A Bartley Terrace

Devonport

Auckland

https://www.devonport7daypharmacy.co.nz

