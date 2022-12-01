Award-Winning Business Splintas Firewood Hikutaia, Thames Coromandel, Launches New Product

Little did Janella Munns know that a passing comment made to her husband one day about feeling the cold would see her husband buy her a wood splitter and develop into an award-winning business.

Splintas Firewood launched in 2018 in Kerepehi, selling bulk firewood to customers.

The business snowballed quickly, and Janella has just launched a new product, 'Smoking Blocks'. The smoking blocks are proving to be very successful.

"The smoking blocks are a huge success already. We are servicing all of Thames Coromandel and Hauraki, and there is room for expansion with contacts already showing interest for 2023", says Janella.

Splintas Firewood sells three key products;

Smoking blocks

Bulk firewood

Smoking chips.

Splintas Firewood is a kiwi owned and operated local business.

"We are a small, friendly local business. We have a unique product with a strong brand that keeps evolving into new products".

Janella prides herself on staying in business this long. She has created a brand with her travelling mascot, 'Ted'. Ted appeals to people of all ages and is a talking point with the customers.

Excellent customer service, a great work ethic, and a family/work balance are core values Janella holds in high regard.

Splintas Firewood is very community focused and supports many local events, including:

Positive Paeroa

Thames Valley Sports Club

Hikutaia School Fishing Competition

Westpac Helicopter

'I am Hope.' (sponsored an auction in Paeroa)

Paeroa Youth Rugby Club - sponsorship towards t-shirts

Splintas Firewood has room for expansion moving forward.

If you ask Janella Munns where she would like to see her business in five years, she would tell you to have products available throughout New Zealand.

" I would love a giant warehouse for storage, to be a good year ahead of ourselves, and to eventually sit back and not be the person doing everything within my business", comments Janella.

With a growing brand and a positive 'get stuck in' attitude, my money is on this savvy rural woman business owner achieving her goals much sooner than she thinks.

Splintas Firewood

Janella Munns

Hikutaia

Thames Coromandel

splintasfirewood@gmail.com

0800 7754 6827