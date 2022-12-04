Agsafe Weekly Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed towards the end of the week with an unexpected lift against the US dollar and other major trading countries..

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. No one has come up with a real alternative long-term use for wool yet!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules have eased again while venison prices remain strong. There is still pressure at the works to get stock killed with staff shortages being blamed.

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices remain strong and the dairy industry is again reported as underpinning the NZ economy. Payout prediction are unchanged.

With a lot of water-logged maize paddocks and late plantings the yields will down. The extreme wet has limited the silage harvested through November and the yields are down. There is likely to be a shortage of feed for sale in the autumn, so get in early!