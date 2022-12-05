Auctus Accountings Win at Most Trusted Busines Awards

TAURANGA

The Auctus New Zealand team is delighted to have won the NZ Wide Brand Winner and NZ’s Most Trusted Accountancy Firm in the 2022 Most Trusted Business Awards.

“For Auctus, trust is earned and therefore these titles mean a lot to us,” says Auctus Tauranga Accountant Jaco Kapp.

“It is a direct representation of what we mean to our clients and the importance of the work we do together with them to grow their business.”

Growth

The word Auctus is Latin for growth, or to be greater. “We see it to be a leading chartered accounting firm that assist businesses with their growth challenges and navigating the business journey.”

Steve and Siobhan Mundy founded Auctus in 2012, with the first office in Hamilton, by challenging the status quo and perception of chartered accountancy and the service to businesses. Fast-forward a few years and multiple offices are located across the North Island.

Forward-thinking

“At Auctus, we’re a team of forward-thinking chartered accountants always looking at innovative ways to help our clients.

“Accounting Software leader, Xero, has recognised our effort by choosing Auctus NZ as a finalist for the Xero Awards 2022 in the category, Large Accounting Partner of the Year.

“It’s another feather in our cap that we’re successfully guiding businesses to success.”

The team at Auctus Bay of Plenty look after a wide range of clients in different stages of their business journey, with a people focus – “engaging with you, investing our time in your success and supporting you and your business every step of the way”.