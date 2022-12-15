Education in finance is the pathway for a more promising future, Hamilton-based Financial Adviser and Risk Insurance Specialist Niko Nicholson.

Previously an engineer, Niko Nicholson has swapped the engineering tools for a new challenge - Financial Adviser and Risk Insurance Specialist at Quantum Group, based in Frankton, Hamilton.

"I love the feeling of helping people and leaving every person I work with in a better position than they were in before they came to me".



Risk Insurance covers



Life



Health



Disability and Income Protection (Personal and Business)



"My job as an adviser is to work with my clients to make a tailored Risk Plan for them and their personal circumstances".

Accredited with every major insurer in NZ, Niko works for his clients, not the insurance companies.

Educating kiwis, pathing the way for a more promising future and providing a personalised Risk Plan is the way forward in a world where finance is a topic often not discussed - almost taboo to speak of, leaving our new generation with no roadmap for the future, explains Niko.

"My job is to bat for my clients with an insurance plan that fits their needs".

Trust, honesty, loyalty, dedication, discipline, and resilience - are all core values Niko believes are needed to build healthy and prosperous relationships in business success.

"Without these core values, success is unattainable. I’ve had these values instilled in me from a very young age from my parents and from dedicating a decade of my life to elite level boxing, winning the most renowned titles in NZ, as well as having international bouts".

Niko is a 'fresh' face in the industry, bringing with him a brave new outlook that’s relatable to every client.

"It’s important that my clients leave with confidence and with a clear understanding of how they’re moving forward".

Niko works with clients in any business sector.

Specialising in,



Business owners



Farmers



Investors



Homeowners



First Home Buyers



"I work hard for my clients, by building relationships for the long-term. I especially love speaking with new-to-business clients who have no idea where to start. Creating tailored plans that meet their needs and open the door to opportunities. I want to be known as the guy they can contact anytime, especially when things go wrong, but also to celebrate when things are going great too!"

Plan for the unexpected. Because that’s what life is, a bunch of unexpected twists and turns that we can overcome together.

Call Niko Nicholson, Financial Adviser and Risk Insurance Specialist, today for your confidential financial advice.

"We should remember that good fortune often happens when opportunity meets with preparation." ― Thomas A. Edison.

Niko Nicholson

Financial Advisor | Risk Insurance Specialist

FSP 1002635

M 022 020 5490

E niko.nicholson@quantumgroup.nz

www.quantumgroup.nz

B2, 99 Greenwood St | Frankton | Hamilton 3204