Media Giant Expands into Real Estate Photography and Video Services

WELLINGTON

Expanding into Real Estate Photography and Video Services, Media Giant

Located in Wellington, New Zealand - Media Giant, an industry leader in digital marketing and photography, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services into the domain of real estate.



Beginning immediately, Media Giant will offer professional photography and videography services for Wellington-area homes for sale. Their team of skilled photographers and videographers is equipped with cutting-edge technology to produce breathtaking images that highlight the unique personality and allure of each property.

Media Giant offers 360 walkthrough alternatives in addition to standard photos and video tours, allowing prospective buyers and tenants to visually explore the property from any aspect. This immersive experience gives viewers a feel of the property's layout and ambiance.

Andy Barker, the director of Media Giant, stated, "We are excited to offer our abilities and expertise in digital marketing and photography to the field of real estate." We feel that high-quality photographs and videos are crucial for exhibiting properties and generating attention, and we are committed to providing our clients with the finest possible outcomes.

Their real estate services are no exception to Media Giant's reputation for competitive pricing and dedication to customer satisfaction. You can get all information, including pricing, at https://mediagiant.co.nz/media/real-estate/.

Media Giant is a major digital marketing and photography company headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand. They offer a variety of services, including website design, social media management, and product photography, using a team of seasoned professionals and cutting-edge technology. They are committed to assisting businesses of all sizes to achieve online success.

Andy Barker, Director of Media Giant, can be reached at andy@mediagiant.co.nz.

Phone: +64 4 555 0570

Website: https://mediagiant.co.nz/